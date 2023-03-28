BANGOR -- A local school is using data, gathered by the University of Maine, to learn how it can better serve all of its students.
Near the end of last year the Bangor school system partnered with the University of Maine for a study to find any weaknesses in the school's approach to education.
The study looked at performance data thoughout all schools in the district and surveyed the faculty, students and their parents.
"The survey was more of a cultural type of a survey I would say while the other part of it was all the things you could imagine with school data like do you show up on time? Did you take advanced courses? Was there discipline? All those type of things," says Bangor super intendant of schools James Tager.
The information gathered showed that the Bangor school system had a diverse well-developed academic culture.
"We found that we don't seem to see a big disparity in race when it comes to academic achievement," says the principal of 14th Street School Biran Bannen, "Which is very exciting for us. Obviously, we want make sure we're doing the best we can for all students, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity".
According to the research, the school system has some areas they need to work on.
The data also identified another common denominator that was found among students who had lower academic achievement and higher disciplinary actions was free and reduced lunches.
Meaning many of the students who are struggling in the school come from an impoverished background.
"We know that students that are from an impoverished background or are living in poverty often struggle to achieve more," says Ian Mette, an associate professor at UMaine, "That's something that's consistent across the united states but what I think the Bangor school department is trying to do is acknowledged those disparities exist and figure out how to close that gap moving forward."
According to tager, the school system has already begun to implement workshops for teachers so they can change some of their approaches for students to ensure no child slips through the cracks.