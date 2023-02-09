AUGUSTA- High school students in Maine could be starting their school day later if a bill is passed by the legislature.
LD-257 would require public school districts ensure their high schools start no earlier than 8:30 am beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.
California was the first state in the nation to pass similar legislation.
Some schools in Maine have already made the switch.
The bills sponsor says it will give students the best chance of getting enough sleep and being successful in school.