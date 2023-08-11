HAMPDEN -- Recently the U.S. The Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service announced that a dozen school districts in Maine were awarded grant funding, as part of the healthy meals incentives initiative.
"Oftentimes people think of school meals as not something that is really appealing but ours are fantastic,” said superintendent for RSU 22, Nick Raymond.
Hampden was recently awarded roughly $148,000 as part of the USDA’s Healthy Meals Incentive Initiative.
The districts' school nutrition director, Kathy Kittridge, said the grant allows the school to accomplish core goals in a shorter time period, like serving more meals made from scratch.
"The grant will help fund some additional staffing hours, training, equipment,” according to Kittridge.
Michele D'amario is a chef that has been working within RSU 22 in Hampden for the past year.
According to D'amario the district aims to open kids up to a new experience with each plate.
"Just different cultures of food. Lebanese food. Hawaiian food. Things they don't normally see on a regular basis,” said D’amario.
The district receives fresh flounder, monk and hake thanks to the fisherman Feeding Mainer’s Program, which allows school cooks to incorporate fish from the gulf of Maine.
Maine Farm to School network complements the school's Farm to School initiative by supplying produce, beef and chicken.
Kittridge talks about the importance of introducing children to healthier options early.
"Learning and developing their eating patterns.. We can help them to do that. It's so much better to eat food from scratch,”
said Kittridge.
Grant funding will be used within a two year period.
Parents are welcome to visit the district's website closer to the start of the school year to view a menu.