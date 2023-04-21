AUGUSTA- A bill before the legislature aims to provide better safety for children who ride school buses.
In 2022 , students in Auburn and Buxton were caught by their school bus doors and subsequently dragged down the road.
LD 62 would require all school buses in Maine be equipped with technology that would prevent bus doors from closing before a person has fully entered or exited the bus.
Representative Cheryl Golek of Harpswell introduced the bill.
She says her number one goal with it is to protect children as they travel to and from school.
Goleck says her own son was caught on the bumper of a school bus years ago and was run over by it.
Luckily he survived.
She says this legislation will ensure children are protected from avoidable accidents.