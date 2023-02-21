BREWER -- As the cost for higher education continues to rise local scholarship donors note the number of scholarship applicants decreases year after year.
According to Brewer city councilor Michelle LaBree there have not been any applicants for a $1000 scholarship offered by the Brewer Historical Society in the past three years but it's not the only scholarship being overlooked.
Leslie Ohmart's family has sponsored the David Ohmart Memorial Scholarship since the late 1970's. But he says the days of filtering through applications has turned into a much more narrow search.
"In the past three years we've only had three applicants per year. As the price of education has gone up the number of applicants has gone down,” said Ohmart.
Ohmart said his family has a long standing connection to the city of Brewer and after the tragic loss of his young brother, his father decided to use life insurance funds as well as community donations to create the scholarship.
"My entire family are graduates of brewer high school so we have an investment there. [It's] the living legacy for my brother,” said Ohmart.
The Dusty and Ellen Fisher Scholarship is awarded exclusively to Brewer High School graduating seniors who plan to enroll at Eastern Maine Community College.
"Maine students have had the opportunity since October of 2022 to fill out a FASFA and to start looking for scholarships,” according to Candace Ward, director of financial aid for Eastern Maine Community College.
Ward has almost 40 years of experience helping students navigate through paying for college. She advises students and parents should utilize private donor funds.
"There's never enough money. You always think oh I have enough. I've saved money for college. My parents saved [money]. I'll get scholarships. Maybe I'll take a loan. It's just never enough money as people anticipate,” said Ward.
Parents or students interested in applying for scholarships can log on here or visit the school's contact Brewer High School’s guidance department.