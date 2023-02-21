Paper mills used to be a huge revenue source for Maine. Now only six pulp and paper mills are still in operation in our state. One of them is Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, where the employees are proudly churning out one million tons of paper a year.
The Sappi Somerset Paper Mill in Skowhegan has three paper machines which years ago were used to produce graphics or coded paper found in magazines. Now, the company is thinking outside the box and creating paper packaging as an alternative to plastic packaging.
"Five years ago we converted the first paper machine to paper packaging," explained Sean Wallace, managing director for Sappi's Somerset Mill. "The packaging is for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and that sort of thing."
The company recently announced it is investing $418 million dollars to convert paper machine number two to offer the same product.
"The investment is important to the long term future of the mill," Wallace said.
The Sappi Somerset Mill is also focused on being environmentally friendly on site, which is why the company uses every bit of the hardwood and softwood trees that are transported to the mill. The company says nothing is wasted.
"When we bring logs into mill, we remove the bark and burn the bark in a boiler to produce both steam in the papermaking process and to generate electricity here at the mill," Wallace explained. "Then the chips that are removed from the bark are used in the pulp for the paper making process."
With a staff of approximately 750 employees, producing over one million tons of a paper a year, there are no shortage of hands to help keep things moving and rolling into the future.