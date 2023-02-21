Paper mills used to be a huge revenue source for Maine. Now only six pulp and paper mills are still in operation in our state. One of them is  Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, where the employees are proudly churning out one million tons of paper a year.

The Sappi Somerset Paper Mill in Skowhegan has three paper machines which years ago were used to produce graphics or coded paper found in magazines. Now, the company is thinking outside the box and creating paper packaging as an alternative to plastic packaging.

"Five years ago we converted the first paper machine to paper packaging," explained Sean Wallace, managing director for Sappi's Somerset Mill. "The packaging is for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and that sort of thing."

The company recently announced it is investing $418 million dollars to convert paper machine number two to offer the same product.

"The investment is important to the long term future of the mill," Wallace said.

The Sappi Somerset Mill is also focused on being environmentally friendly on site, which is why the company uses every bit of the hardwood and softwood trees that are transported to the mill. The company says nothing is wasted.

"When we bring logs into mill, we remove the bark and burn the bark in a boiler to produce both steam in the papermaking process and to generate electricity here at the mill," Wallace explained. "Then the chips that are removed from the bark are used in the pulp for the paper making process."

With a staff of approximately 750 employees, producing over one million tons of a paper a year, there are no shortage of hands to help keep things moving and rolling into the future.

 

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

