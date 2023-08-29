SKOWHEGAN -- Employee Ideas that Matter, an internal grant program through Sappi North America that has donated over $50,000 to twelve nonprofits.
Six of those nonprofits are Maine-based.
Beyond the noise of Sappi's Somerset Mill, lies an employee-centered program focused on giving back.
Since 2016, this program has directly funded over sixty nonprofits and won awards for its charitable actions.
The program recently announced its twelve newest grant recipients.
Area Process Systems Manager Matthew Howard received funding for the Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry, to install outdoor lighting.
"Lately they've been doing night hours. Winter's coming, and it gets dark, and they have no lighting in the parking lot," said Howard. "It will improve safety for the clients and safety for the volunteers."
Forester Ethan Olson received funding for Stockton Springs based SeedTree, to go towards preserving and revitalizing ecosystems in Nepal.
"Sappi's grant to SeedTree went towards a nursery and seed orchard at Nepal's Agriculture and Forestry University," said Olson. "As well as seed donations to multiple community forest groups in the Chitwan region of Nepal."
Brett Patten, Safety and Security Officer at Sappi Fine Paper, and a St. Albans Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter for over twenty years, is another one of the grant recipients.
"I wrote a proposal to Sappi, and one of the people from Boston helped me fine-tune it a little bit, and discuss what we would use the money for," said Patten.
Along with their own fund-raising, the St. Albans Volunteer Fire Department used the $2,500 from Sappi for a brand new water pump. Used for forest fires, the pump will disperse 100 more gallons of water than the previous one. It's something the department says will keep St. Albans safe, along with the surrounding towns.
"In a small town with a small fire department with a small budget, every little bit helps," said Patten.
Speaking on behalf of Sappi and the employee donation program, Olson says, "This grant really exemplifies what we're here to do: economic empowerment, through the environment."