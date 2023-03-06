AUGUSTA- The Legislature's Taxation Committee has approved a measure that would create a sale tax exemption for diapers.
The bill is sponsored by Kelly Noonan Murphy of Scarborough.
It was amended to include diapers accessories like pins and covers.
It does not cover adult diapers.
Twenty-two states do not tax diapers. Maine is currently the only New England state that does.
If the bill becomes law, diapers would not be subject to sales tax starting in 2024.
It will move to the full Legislature for consideration in the coming weeks.