AUGUSTA -- A veteran was finally laid to rest even though he paid the ultimate sacrifice more than eighty years ago.
On the afternoon of July 18th, Ensign Stanley Allen was brought back to his home state and laid to rest in the Central Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.
Allen was one of the many sailors killed during the attack on pearl harbor. He was 24 years old, and his remains were lost for 82 years.
Admiral Mike Brown of the US Navy says, "No one here today knew him personally but we knew very important things about him. He was part of the greatest generation. He volunteered for the Navy. He served honorably and he paid the ultimate sacrifice. "
For decades, Allen's identity was a mystery lost among the 388 unidentified sailors and marines aboard the USS Oklahoma who were originally interred as "Unknowns".
In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began an effort to identify those soldiers through DNA testing, and by the 80th anniversary of the pearl harbor attack, the testing was complete.
"This is a demonstration that the united states navy and the Department of Defense will do whatever it takes and forever how long it takes to properly account for each and every sailor and each and every service member," says Admiral Brown.
After the confirmation of his identity, the us navy notified Allen's next of kin and organized a proper burial.
Allen's first cousin once removed, Allen Gelwick says, "My mother actually- didn't- thought it was a hoax and she- when Chief Robinette showed up at our house to make a personal appearance she wouldn't speak to him until he came back in his uniform."
Although Allen's living family has no direct memories of him, Gelwick says his story will not be forgotten.
"I do feel like I am part of a larger family and I do think it sets a high bar for everybody in my family. This was an incredible young man," says Gelwick.