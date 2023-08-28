BANGOR -- MaineDOT announced it's received federal grants that will benefit two local nonprofits.
Penquis Community Action Agency and the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program (KVCAP) will use the $650,462 to expand its transportation service software to help more rural communities.
"We're ecstatic here at Penquis and all of the communities that we serve," said Penquis Deputy Department Director Stephanie Farrar.
Covering 13,000 square miles, Penquis serves Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Kennebec counties.
The organization is one of twelve nationwide to apply for and receive federal grant money from the Areas of Persistent Poverty Program. The funds will allow the organization to expand the capabilities of its transportation software.
One purpose behind the enhanced software is to bring efficiency. Using real-time data, expanding payment options, and improving dispatching capabilities. Penquis will work with HBSS Connect Corp. to enhance QRyde, a transportation management program that uses state-of-the-art Global Scheduling Engine (GSE).
According the MaineDOT, the improvements will help enable Penquis and KVCAP to expand capacity and increase the number of individuals accessing reliable, low-cost community transportation. Operational efficiencies will also reduce emissions and minimize pollution.
"With the software technology, we're able to utilize the providers that we have and find more capacity with those providers," said Farrar. "With that service we'll be able to reach more people to get to their appointments that they need."
Penquis was hit hard during the pandemic. Losing a significant number of drivers, and their numbers haven't fully recovered since, according to Penquis.
The ongoing issue led Penquis to apply for the new federal funding through MaineDOT.
Leaders say enhancements will help providers reach more Mainers.
"There are families that live in tents, don't even have electricity or plumbing, and they're not even able to get transportation because they don't have friends or family to take them to these services," said Farrar. "That's what we want to do is help these people in these communities."
"More-and-more people have less opportunities to seek their own transportation, but still need those life services," said MaineDOT Director of Planning Dale Doughty.
