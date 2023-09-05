RSU Three Superintendent resigns days into the school year

UNITY -- RSU Three Superintendent Charles Brown has resigned from his position just days into the school year.
The resignation was confirmed by RSU Three Board of Directors Chairwoman Elanor Hess.
In a statement sent by Hess to the RSU Three community, she says Brown resigned on Aug. 31.
It goes on to say that Lisa Roux has since been appointed as part-time Interim Assistant Superintendent.
Brown has been with the school district for six years, serving as a Principal before becoming superintendent four years ago.
We spoke to the current Principal of Mount View Elementary School Alicia McCormick who reached out to Brown on our behalf but we haven't heard anything back.
The RSU Board of Director's is now seeking an interim Superintendent and hopes to have a full-time Superintendent by July of 2024.