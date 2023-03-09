SULLIVAN -- A Maine school system has decided to keep certain books in its library despite some parents' disapproval.
After a heated debate, the RSU 24 board of directors voted Tuesday to keep two books in their Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus library.
The books, "Gender Queer -- A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe and "Queer--the Ultimate Guide for LGBTQ Teens," by Kathy Belge and Marke Bieschke have drawn criticism for sexual content.
Roy Gott, chairperson on the RSU 24 board of directors, explained his thoughts behind the decision.
"To me, the value of these works to the LGBTQ community in our schools, and those that wish to better understand the struggles of that community outweighs the potential negative impact of the controversial sections," said Gott.
After public comment focused on whether the books were appropriate for middle schoolers, the board members ultimately decided to keep both books in the high school section of the library.
Members stressed that library content is not a part of the curriculum, but an option for readers to supplement their learning.