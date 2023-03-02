A jury ruled Ronald Harding guilty of manslaughter on Thursday at Penobscot Judicial Center.
"Is Ronald Harding, the defendant at the bar found guilty or not guilty of the offense of manslaughter? Guilty."
Harding was charged with manslaughter after causing the death of his 6-week old son Jaden by violently shaking the child on Memorial Day in 2021.
Kayla Hartley, the baby's mother, performed CPR on the baby prior to paramedics arriving on scene. Emergency crews transported Jaden to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where the baby was pronounced dead.
The jury reached the guilty verdict after defense attorney William Ashe and Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin delivered their closing arguments.
"He knew better to smack Jaden's head on the surface. A person that uses their adult strength to shake a baby or cause a baby's head to hit a surface is certainly reckless and criminally negligent," said Robbin.
"In this case, the evidence has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ronald Harding is innocent. As he said, his son is everything to him," said Ashe.
The verdict was based on several factors, including medical evidence and testimonies from Dr. Jane Turner, a forensic pathologist from Vermont, and Dr. Liam Fuente, Maine's Deputy Chief Medical Examiner. The defense was also claiming the subdermal hemorrhaging on Jaden's brain could've happened days prior to Memorial Day in 2021.
Harding is currently being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail and could face up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set yet.