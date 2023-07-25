ORONO -- Robots are coming to the University of Maine Orono campus this fall. The bots known as Kiwibots are the latest project since UMaine Dining partnered with the food management service Sodexo this past July.
These little robots are programmed with GPS systems that will allow them to deliver food all over campus and are equipped with unique safety features such as 360 degree camera lenses.
"The Kiwibot team is mapping the whole campus and after the mapping is finished each robot will have destinations that they know they can travel for pick up and drop off spots," said Innovation Manager for UMaine Dining Santiago Rave.
The bots are stationed at many campuses across the country and representatives from UMaine say they are equipped to even handle the Maine weather.
According to the University it will be a subscription based system through their new Everyday App, which can be purchased on Google Play or Apple apps.
"Everyone will be able to buy a subscription to the Kiwibots, so it's not just tied to your meal plan, so our staff, our employees, everyone will be able to use the Kiwibots if they desire," said Rave.
The Kiwibots will only deliver on the UMaine campus and they are specifically for food prepared on campus. Deliveries will be limited to specific hours set by dining.
The University says it it meant to be an addition and complement to the on-campus dining staff and once they are functioning, the Everyday App will alert a diner to when the Kiwibots are able to be ordered and have food that is prepared by dining staff delivered directly to them.
"We're very excited we had them here for new student orientation and part of the mapping was also introducing them to the new students that are coming and they're adorable they're these cute robots that are everywhere," said Rave. "They communicate with the people and they communicate with each other and its a very unique concept," said Rave.
They are offering multiple memberships and there is currently a promotion running for pre-sales of memberships.
According to Rave they currently have five robots and plan to be fully operational starting the end of August, just in time to welcome the students back to campus.
For more information you can visit https://umaine.sodexomyway.com/kiwibot.