BANGOR -- The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and causing the longest manhunt in the state's history has appeared in court again.
Robert Burton was originally scheduled to begin his evidentiary hearing today to challenge his 2017 conviction.
But it has been delayed until late November of this year.
According to the honorable Robert Mullen, the judge presiding over the case, Burton was not given his prescribed medication in prison and, because of that, his defense team felt he would not be able to be fully present in the courtroom and that the appeal should be continued.
The father of Burton's victim, Vance Ginn, was present in the courtroom and had this to say, "This is a thing that he is very good at. It took us three years to go to trial because he continued to fire his attorneys. From what we were told today, he has gone through a number of attorneys and now because of some medication glitch, it was continued again. This is not what we hoped for. I don't understand- I don't understand the reason why we keep having these appeals. He was found guilty, he should do his time."
Burton was originally sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of his then ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Ginn Gebo, in 2015.