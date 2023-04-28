BRIDGE THE GAP

Bucksport- The 10th running of the Bridge the Gap Race will be held on Saturday, May 6th.

The event features a 3-Mile and 10-Mile route, starting on Route 174/Fort Knox Road near the bridge overlook at 10:00AM. There will be a very brief traffic delay as runners cross the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. The 10-Mile race course tours Verona Island from west to east, while the 3-Mile course follows US-1 to Bucksport where it runs along the Waterfront Walkway. Both races finish on Main Street in the heart of downtown Bucksport.

Although vehicular traffic will remain open during the event, drivers are advised to expect brief and intermittent traffic delays. There will be one small road closer on Elm Street for the first ever Finish Line Festival, presented by Main Street Bucksport.

The race beneficiaries are: Team Cory’s Way in support of The ALS Association; Friends of Fort Knox; and Main Street Bucksport.

For more information please visit bridgethegaprace.com.

