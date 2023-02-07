ACADIA NATIONAL PARK-- Construction projects in Acadia National Park are slated for some of it's most visited roads.
The Cadillac Mountain Road will be closed for construction between February 28th and May 10th.
Because of Maine's winter climate, it might not be possible for the repaving and culvert replacement to be fully completed by mid-May.
There is a possibility of temporary road closures as the project is finished.
Other sections of the Park Loop Road may experience single lane closures throughout the early spring.
The National Park Service says to expect traffic delays and plan your visits accordingly.