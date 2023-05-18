River Road Veterinary Hospital closing its doors at the end of the month

ORRINGTON -- One of the state of Maine's newest crisis is one that involves your four-legged friends.
The concern comes as another clinic, this time the River Road Veterinary Hospital in Orrington notified its clients that it'll be permanently closing its doors at the end of the month.
Some veterinarians we spoke to in the Bangor area say they've been backlogged with appointments and surgeries to the point that they cannot accept new clients at the moment.
Timothy McLaughlin, a client of River Road Veterinary Hospital who has two older dogs, shares the challenges he's experiencing during this crisis.
"Most of the vets in the area have a month-long waits to get in and this is going to only compound the problem of one less vet in the area. I've called several vets like kindred spirits and most of them aren't taking new patients right now so it's been difficult to find," said McLaughlin.
Clients of the closing practice are being recommended to take their pets to Brewer Veterinary Clinic.
The clinic will only remain open for its clients until June 8 in order to receive your pet's veterinary records.