STATEWIDE-- The risk for highly pathogenic Avian Flu remains high in Maine, that's according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
They are urging backyard flock and commercial operators to prevent contact between domestic birds and wild ones.
They suggest bringing your birds indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
Since February 2022, the Avian Influenza has been found in 17 Maine backyard flocks across the state.
Four properties- 2 in Hancock County and one each in Kennebec County and Washington County are currently under quarantine.