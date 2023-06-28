ELLSWORTH -- Small business owners are dealing with the pressure of rising electrical rates, even if there usage rates remains the same.
In front of Maine's House of Reps, Republican Representative from Carmel Jim Thorne made a statement about the impact of rising electrical rates. He said, "In January of 2021, his electricity bill was $1,000. In January of 2022, the electricity bill was $2,264. In March of 2023, his electricity bill in Ellsworth was $4,533."
The man Representative Thorne is speaking of, is his nephew Christopher Thorne, who owns the Dairy Queen in Ellsworth, along with four other locations.
Over the past few years, and this year specifically, Christopher Thorne has seen his electricity bill skyrocket.
According to Christopher Thorne, "When you open that bill up at the beginning of February to see that you spent a lot in electricity in January, and not just this location but four others, it's an eye awakening that, okay, how am I gonna pay for this?"
He says numerous expenses have gone up over the past few years including wages, delivery, and food costs, unfortunately those increases have been passed on to the consumer.
"Just because a business raises their menu prices, doesn't mean they're making more, they're just covering up the cost they're being charged," said Christopher Thorne. "Whether it's McDonald's across the way or Dunkin Donuts up the hill, we're all dealing and combating it the best we can."
According to Christopher Thorne, the increase on his bill is coming from the cost per kilowatt hour rising, which measures how much energy someone uses per hour, and the standard cost section of the electric bill.
According to Central Maine Power, the standard cost goes towards the state's solar policy incentives and power purchase agreements.
Regardless of the reasoning behind utility rate increases, people like Christopher are asking, when will it stop?
Christopher Thorne says, "I've been told many different things, and we don't know when it's gonna end, and when the increases are gonna end."