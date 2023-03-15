ASHLAND- The Maine Warden Service is offering a reward for information about four illegally killed deer in Aroostook County.
Wardens were called to the Sheridan Road in Ashland for reports of several dead deer during the week of February 19.
They found seven deer.
An investigation confirmed four were shot and a cause of death for the other three is undetermined.
None of the seven were taken for use.
The deer were clustered together in a deer wintering area with dense forest canopy that provides shelter during winter conditions.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.
A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing the deer.