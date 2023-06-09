AUGUSTA -- A bill that would make it easier for businesses to sign up for the Maine Retirement Savings Program is now on the Governor's desk.
The program was created in 2021 as a way for Mainers to contribute to a Roth IRA directly from their paycheck.
Employers who don't offer their own retirement savings plans will facilitate a deduction for their employees.
The employers do not contribute any funds to the plan.
At least six other states have similar plans.
LD1082 would give the Maine Retirement Board more time to get the program up and running and increases the maximum amount employees can contribute in a year.
The Governor has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without her signature.