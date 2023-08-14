AUGUSTA- Maine is close to becoming one of few states in the country to provide a retirement savings program to workers who don’t have access to one through their jobs.
The Maine Retirement Savings Program is designed to provide a way for Maine residents to contribute to a Roth individual retirement account directly from their paychecks.
The workers would retain the account from job to job until they retire.
Democratic Senator Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic says a pilot version of the program is slated to start this fall.
Vitelli says the full program is expected to be phased in through January 2026.