WATERVILLE -- More information has been released regarding the shooting at Colby college in Waterville.
After a non-student fired two rounds in a campus apartment building, Colby college has announced that no changes will be made to its academic schedule and mid-terms will continue as planned.
According to interim chief of police William Bonney, Waterville, and Winslow police responded to reported gunshots within Colby college's Alfond apartment building around 1 A.M. Saturday morning.
Police say non-Colby student Andrew Gifford of Waterville got into an altercation with two other non-Colby students where one of them assaulted him earlier that night.
Gifford responded by firing two rounds from a firearm in a crowded hallway.
"Anytime you fire a gun in a crowded area, you know, very bad things could happen and in this particular case no one was injured by the gun and, you know, we're all very thankful for that. This is every parent worst nightmare and our top priority is the safety of those students," says Bonney.
At this time, Gifford is at the Kennebec County Jail, and the two other men involved have been positively identified but the case is still under investigation.