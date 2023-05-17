OLD TOWN -- "If you can envision going down the interstate, the University of Maine has the football field lights on, there's that glow in the sky. It's the same thing except it was a red glow."
Neighbors who lived in the nearby area say fire crews were called to the Juniper Ridge Landfill around 8 p.m. Monday night.
Firefighters in Old Town, Alton, Hudson and Bradley were assisted by Casella employees in battling the flames.
Casella Waste Systems runs the state-owned landfill. The company's director of communications Jeff Weld said there were no physical injuries and damage was limited.
However, residents were worried about what specifically was burning inside the landfill.
"We were concerned with what's in the landfill, and when you burn that, is there going to be any toxic fumes, any carcinogens," said Harry Sanborn, a resident who lives next to the landfill.
The fire prompted residents, Penobscot Nation Citizens and environmental advocates to speak out, calling it an environmental disaster.
"The fire last night is an example of the dangers that are from this massive landfill. It's a huge environmental injustice," said John Banks, Director of Natural Resources for the Penobscot Indian Nation.
Weld said that the company "takes the responsibility to operate Maine's state-owned facilities seriously and are committed to protecting Maine's citizens and natural environment."
Sanborn says this is not the case.
"There was absolutely no plan. What do we do, and who does what if that landfill catches on fire? There's no plan," said Sanborn.
He also says the company needs to be more responsible and show real concern for residents.
"Do you know how many people from Casella called their only neighbor here yesterday to find out if we were ok? Nobody. Is there anything we need for anything we can do? Are you ok? Nope, nothing. It's time for them to stop saying we're a good neighbor, we do the right things and act like a good neighbor," said Sanborn.