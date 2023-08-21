Residents voice concerns in Bradford Selectman's meeting

BRADFORD -- Residents of Bradford and surrounding communities packed the Bradford Town Office for a Selectmen's meeting Monday regarding a newly-purchased Middle Road lot which has sparked controversy.
Participants came into the meeting with lots of questions for Bangor Friends of Affordable Housing President Michael Tuller, who owns the property.
Tuller says he wants to construct a residential building there to offer more affordable housing to the community, especially those in hardship.
Residents have questioned whether Tuller would allow currently homeless individuals to live there at a reduced rate or even at no cost.
When questioned about this at the meeting, Tuller did not give a clear answer.
Residents who spoke at the meeting say they're concerned his plan could exacerbate some ongoing issues in the community.
"Bradford's already got a problem with drugs and for one person in this town needs, we don't need 100 more of them. We don't have the money to do this and my taxes aren't going up because of your pet projects," said one resident.
Tuller will present his official plan for the building in front of the town's Planning Board on Monday Sept. 11.