SEARSPORT -- The town of Searsport is considering the possibility of cruise ships docking on their shores, but opinions are split on whether or not it will bring in revenue for the small midcoast town, or just a place to leave the cruise ship while they transport those people to other towns in the region.
A town meeting on the matter was led by town manager James Gillway and Cruise Maine Executive director Sarah Flink with more than 80 townspeople in attendance.
The split opinion isn't specifically business owners versus residents... it's the unknown surrounding whether this town of 2500 people could be exploited by a big company.
During Thursday's meeting, the people of Searsport expressed their concerns.
One resident expressed their financial concerns by saying, "What is the negotiation between between these vessels, and the town, or Maine? There must be a money trail here, who's getting the money?"
Another resident expressed their concerns over the congestion this could cause by bringing buses to pick up the individuals off the cruise ship and how that could disrupt the everyday life of the town members, "We're a busy street no matter, and we don't even have buses."
According to Town Manager James Gillway, "We have capacity, but people are going to want to go explore the region. I'm hoping to see people go to Bucksport and to Fort Knox and the Observatory."
Other residents mentioned how having cruise ships with hundreds of people on them could bring in revenue for the restaurants and shops that fill the downtown area. On the other hand, residents also said Searsport could turn into a backdoor entry for places like Bar Harbor, who last year capped the number of passengers who could arrive by cruise ships.
There is no plan yet to have an official vote on the matter, but meetings will continue to take place to determine if cruise ships are worth having in the town of Searsport.