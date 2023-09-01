ANSON- Four people are facing charges after police raided a home in Anson.
33-year-old Anna Gunter and 34-year-old Justin Atwood - both of Anson- are being charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
24-year-old Erica Long of Madison is charged with unlawful furnishing of drugs and violation of condition of release.
39-year-old Scott Mellows of Anson is charged with violation of condition of release.
Sheriff Dale Lancaster says the illegal drugs seized during the search have a street value of $48,000.
He says the search at the home on the River Road was part of a months long investigation into the sale of illegal drugs at the residence.