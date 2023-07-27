ORONO -- The invasive Japanese Beetle has caused havoc for many homeowners and gardeners.
This year, researchers have noticed a change in the beetles usual patterns, along with record high numbers.
As far back as the 1960's, Japanese Beetles have been feeding on roses, raspberries, grapes, high-bush blueberries, and many more plants and weeds in Maine.
Jim Dill, the Director of UMaine's Diagnostics and Research Lab, is noticing a new trend with these beetles, that has left him with more questions than answers.
"This year I've seen them feeding on plants that I've never seen them feeding on like azaleas, and actually rhubarb leaves, which is highly unusual for them," said Dill. "I have no reason as to why they are doing that."
The Japanese Beetles burrow their eggs underground over the winter, and come late June, the eggs hatch and begin feeding and reproducing at alarming rates.
Because of this, it's turning one Old Town resident's once beautiful roses and music-boxes, into a ghost of what once was.
To get rid of the beetles, Dill recommends placing special traps far enough away from what you want to protect, as well as placing them in soapy water. He also recommends lawn friendly nematodes or insecticides.
One glimmer of hope researchers are giving gardeners for this year, is that the invasion will be done in just a few short weeks.
"As I say it's a double edge sword with this particular critter," said Dill. "Because the grub is a lawn pest, and the adults feed on a whole range of plants."
For more information on Japanese Beetles and what you can do, click here.