Researchers give advice on hand-picking Japanese Beetles

ORONO -- Continuing our coverage on the invasive Japanese Beetles in Maine, researchers are telling people, when handpicking the beetles off your plants or flowers to leave the beetles with a white dot on their back.
That white dot is a parasite from a Tachinid Fly egg.
Before the beetle reaches full maturity, the parasite will slowly eat away at the beetle, eventually killing it.
Researchers suggest leaving those beetles, because it might help control the overall population.
"The more of those parasitized beetles you have out their, that's the better control you're going to get long-term," said Director of UMaine's Diagnostics and Research Lab. "Because there's going to be more of the flies out their to find more beetles."
If you decide to handpick the beetles yourself, it's important to remember to use soapy water, and discard the beetles in the trash, or buried underground.
