AUGUSTA -- A proposed bill could change voter registration requirements, making it harder for some people to vote in Maine.
Maine Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will require potential Maine voters to present specific identification in order to register to vote.
If it's passed, L.D. 34 would not allow voters to use previously accepted forms of id such as tribal and or university-issued photo identification but according to the sponsor of the bill, Senator Matt Pouliot, that could change.
Pouliot says, "I actually proposed an amendment to allow state universities or state community college ids to be used as long as the student were a Maine resident".
As it stands, the bill allows for voters to use government-issued photo IDs such as driver's licenses, US passports, and concealed handgun permits.
The bill also states that those who do not have those forms of identification will be allowed to request a free voter's identification from the Maine secretary of state.
Pouliot says the bill has been proposed as a way to combat a growing concern about voter fraud in the state.
"There is a war in this nation on the free form of voting that we have in terms of lack of public confidence and trust," says Pouliot, "This is not a politically motivated bill. It's a bill that seeks to help restore confidence and trust in the electoral process in the state".
"We already require proof of identity when you register," says bellows, "Making mainer's take that extra step of showing some sort of specific id when you go to vote is discriminatory and will create long lines and really is a solution in search of a problem".
At a hearing on Monday Secretary of State Shenna Nellows testified against the proposed legislation.
Bellows says that if passed this legislation will do more harm than good.
"Its unnecessary, it would create logistical consequences including long lines at the polls and potentially discriminate against voters," says Bellows.
No official decision on the bill has been made yet.
The legislature will vote on the matter next week.