AUGUSTA- A bill has been introduced to the Maine legislature that would give renters protection from retaliatory evictions.
Senator Anne Carney of Cape Elizabeth introduced the bill that was the subject of a public hearing today before the judiciary committee.
It would require proof a landlord is evicting a tenant for legal reasons if a tenant formally claims they are being evicted in retaliation or for illegal reasons.
The bill would also protect the tenant when a landlord tries to raise rent in violation of Maine's 45 day notice law.
Recent data shows evictions in Maine increased 27% between 2021 and 2022.
The bill still faces further work in committee.