AUGUSTA- A bill that would increase the notice period for certain rent increases is moving through the legislature.
The bill would require a landlord to provide 75 days' notice when increasing a tenant's rent by 10 % or more over the previous years rent.
Current law only requires 45 days' notice for increases of any amount.
The bill's sponsor, Representative Chris Kessler of South Portland, said "Rising rents across Maine are significantly contributing to our housing crisis.The anxiety that comes with a rent increase only enhances the very real concerns that many Mainers will no longer be able to afford to live close to their workplace and family. This legislation will provide extra time for tenants to determine the next best steps in finding a place to rent."