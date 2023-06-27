ORONO -- Gov. Mills has officially signed 36 bills into law as legislation approaches the end of its latest session.
"Sheer number or output doesn't necessarily tell you everything or even the most important thing to know about the impact you need to know about the legislative session its really the substance of that legislation that is enacted," said Mark Brewer, chair of the department of political science at the University of Maine in Orono.
Brewer reflected on the takeaways on the work from the governor and legislature over the past six months as they have taken on many highly debated topics.
"Looking at this from a non-partisan perspective I would say Mainers should be relatively happy with how the government has functioned," said Brewer. "You want government that addresses the important issues even if you only want them to do nothing on them you want them to be debated and discussed and I think for the most part the legislature and governor have done that this session."
The goal was for the session to be concluded by the third week in June, but as Brewer highlights, policy making is rarely smooth.
"When you sit back and look at the session as a whole I think what sticks out to me the most is that maybe its been a little more 'conflictual' than normal and its been 'conflictual' on more than one front."
Partisan and institutional conflict is natural but Brewer says some of the conflict from this latest session has not been quite as normal given the inter-party conflict between the chambers.
"The primary source of that conflict is that speaker Talbot Ross tends to represent part of the party that is on the more progressive or liberal side and Governor Mills represents a more moderate wing and they agree certainly on a lot of things but there are some areas where the speaker wants to go more to the left than the governor is willing to go."
Despite Gov. Mills being unable to run for a third term, Brewer says the work Mills and the legislature have done will play out in the next round of elections.
"Her record and her policies as well as the legislative performances will be in that agenda so I'm sure nobody wants to look to elections but they're going to be on us before we know it and what's happening now will be up for debate during election season," said Brewer.
The legislative session should be concluding by the end of the week.