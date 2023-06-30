HALLOWELL- The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a reduction in standard offer electric rates today that will impact some Versant and Central Maine Power Customers.
The reduction of one cent per kilowatt hour will result in cost savings of about $5.50 for an average residential customer of both utilities using 550 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.
It only affects customers who use Standard Offer supply.
The reduction will go into effect July 15.
It comes at a time when other components of the bill are increasing.