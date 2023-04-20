The American Red Cross is urging people to make a donation that could make a lifesaving impact this month.
April is National Minority Health Month, a time that raises awareness about health conditions that disproportionately affect racial minorities.
Red Cross representatives say that it's vital for donors to make appointments soon -- in order to help those that rely on blood donations for survival.
"One of the conditions that overwhelmingly impacts communities of color, especially the African-American population, is sickle cell disease," said Kelly Isenor, director of communication for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts. "One of the most successful treatments for the pain that sickle-cell disease can bring is blood transfusion."
To encourage donations, the Red Cross has partnered with Peanuts, the brand associated with the famous Charles Schulz characters.
Thanks to Peanuts, those who donate through April 30 will be entered for a chance to win a three-night trip to California.
To find locations and schedule a donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.