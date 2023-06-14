AUGUSTA -- "Recovery cannot wait."
Recovery advocates and statewide recovery centers called on legislators in supporting a bill they say would keep these centers open.
"Even though we just opened the hills recovery center a few weeks ago, we only have funding to keep the doors open for two years," said Kari Taylor, Director of Oxford Hills Recovery Center.
According to the National Library of Medicine, recovery centers start out funded by either the State or the Federal Government. Afterwards, they receive funding either through donations or fundraisers.
L.D. 1714 is sponsored by Representative Ambureen Rana of Bangor. It would would require 12% of sales and excise tax paid monthly by the cannabis industry to go to recovery centers.
"More funding means more outreach. It means more programs. It means we are able to reach people in those rural areas where there are not a lot of resources," said Representative Rana.
There are 19 recovery centers across Maine. P.I.R. 2 Peer Recovery Center is one of four centers that have a contract with the state worth $50,000.
The organization's CEO Ginger Collins says the funding is simply not enough.
"We're basically able to pay our mortgage and our electric. From there, we have very little to spend," said Collins.
Others like The Larry Labonte Recovery Center have to make tough decisions in order to stay afloat.
"We might want to order in t-shirts just to be able to do events, and the money is just not there to do it. I'd love for us to have more hours open and everything else but it's just not feasible. The budget's not there. The money is not there," said Seth Fournier, Recovery Coach for The Larry Labonte Recovery Center.
Representative Rana says L.D.1714 is expected to be voted on by the House and Senate within the next few weeks.