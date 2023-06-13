HARMONY -- On Tuesday June 13th, the town of Harmony came together to rededicate a memorial in remembrance of mother Amy, and children Coty and Monica who passed away in 2011 from a domestic violence incident.
"I don't like calling it an anniversary because anniversary's are suppose to be fun," said Vance Ginn who was one of the driving forces behind the rebuilding project. "I always call it the marking of the loss."
The Grand Lodge of Maine, local Free Masons, and community members, stepped up to raise money towards the memorial which was in need of repair.
The town came together for a cookout. To share memories and well wishes. To comfort, support, and mourn the loss of Amy, Coty, Monica, and every loved one who is a victim of domestic violence. Family members say the support is much needed on this day.
linda bagley / mother, grandmother of victims
According to Linda Bagely, the mother of Amy and grandmother of Coty and Monica, "It's what gets you through. You know, everyday we've got all these people. Not just our community, but the surrounding communities that's just been...it's overwhelming."
Vance Ginn shared her feelings as well, "I've had the same loss. I lost my daughter to domestic violence. That memorial was put up for Amy, Coty, and Monica. But to people like me, it has more meaning then just that. It focuses on what the good people could do in a bad situation."
Families are pushing for added measures to protect domestic violence victims -- such as gps monitoring for convicted abusers.
According to Ralph Bagley, who is the father of Amy and grandfather of Coty and Monica, "We would not of had to have had a memorial down here, if that had been in effect before our daughter and grandchildren had been murdered."
Although such rules are in effect in a few counties across the state, families are asking the state of Maine to implement a statewide act that would force people who are out on probation to wear ankle monitoring bracelets.
"We're able to monitor in someone's movements in real time," said Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. "We can make inclusions and exclusion zones. The town of Dexter would've been an exclusion zone, and when that was breeched we would've been alerted."
The family says that although there's work to be done to protect victims in the future, they are grateful for the love and support they receive from everyone near and far.