SOUTHWEST HARBOR- Not many lobstermen ever find a blue lobster....
but that's exactly what Captain David Leighton found in one of his traps today.
The blue lobster is incredibly rare.
There's approximately a one in 2 million chance once of finding one.
According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, the blue hue comes from a genetic defect that causes the lobster to make excessive amounts of a protein that creates the color.
Leighton took the one he caught to Beal's Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor where they took this picture and then set it free.