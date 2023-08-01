SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- People from all over the world flock to the state this time of year.
One thing most of them want to eat is a Maine lobster.
One found off the coast of Mount Desert Island today won't be headed for a kitchen to be cooked.
This rare calico lobster was set free shortly after this picture was taken.
Captain Donny Havener caught it and took it to Beal's Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor.
The odds of the mutation responsible for calico lobsters happening are about 1 to 30 million.
Beal's owner Justin Snyder says the one they called "Spot" weighed about 1.25 pounds and was set free in the ocean after some children got a chance to look at it.