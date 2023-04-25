AUGUSTA -- "It's a huge issue in our school and it's a huge problem in every teenager in America and it needs to end," said Julia Ryan, a supporter of banning flavored tobacco products.
"I'm afraid this will devastate Maine's economy and small businesses," said Christine Peters, who opposes the ban.
Those in favor and against L.D. 215 rallied at the State House Tuesday to make their voices heard regarding the proposed ban of flavored tobacco products in Maine.
"We ask you give this generation the best chance to succeed and vote to end the sale of flavored tobacco products," said Emma Look, a supporter of banning flavored tobacco products.
Among those opposed to the bill -- New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association executive director Peter Brennan.
He argues if the bill is passed, Maine will fare similar to Massachusetts when it banned flavored tobacco products in 2020.
He says Massachusetts lost more than $127 million within 12 months of enacting the ban.
"It'll have nothing but negative repercussions for the state of Maine and we'd advise you to ignore Massachusetts folly and not go down that road," said Brennan.
Mainers who spoke in favor of the bill argue tobacco companies take advantage of those who are most vulnerable.
"The friends I've talked to wished they never tried it because they're so addicted they can't stop now," said Kendra Ayotte-Foster, spa director and general manager of the Senator Inn and Spa.
Following the rallies, legislators, citizens and other stakeholders presented their cases in a public hearing with the Health and Human Services Committee.
Bill sponsor Senator Jill Duson is pleased with how much discussion the bill has generated.
"I think it'll be an opportunity for many people who support the bill but also for people who are concerned about the bill to speak to their concerns. I look forward to the bill being taken up by the committee because they will balance the information, pool in the latest data and hopefully report it out to pass," said Duson.