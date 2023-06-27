STATEWIDE -- Rainfall this month has exceeded the expected norms for June, surpassing accumulation totals and impacting Mainers in a number of ways.
Our meteorologist Konrad Supinski broke down the perpetual drizzle.
"Rainfall-wise, we're over five inches of rain so far, around five-point-two, and we're not even close to being done just yet. We're looking at ending the month at six-and-a-half, maybe seven inches. Our average is closer to three-and-a-half. We're pretty much doubling our average for June," said Supinski.
Supinski says the state has seen rain an estimated 23 days out of the month so far, and he expects similar rainfall to continue throughout the rest of the month.
At Baxter State Park, director Kevin Adam says the rainfall has led to flooding in some areas -- making a number of park trails impassable over the weekend.
"We do have some other streams in the park that we have strongly recommended people not cross because of the flow and depth of the water. It's been a highly unusual rain amount for this long," said Adam.
For others, this month's rain has had an impact on business.
"It's been very non-stop, and me with and my business -- I have a stump-grinding business -- and it's really hard to get equipment in and out. It's put us very behind in business right now. Over the last six weeks, I'd say, we've been behind quite a bit. I've never seen the rain like it is right now, it's a pain -- a big pain," said Lamoine resident David Tuck.
As gloomy weather continues, Northern Light psychologist Caroline Hollnagel says it's important to remember to take care of your mental health.
"Rain brings less sunlight. And less sunlight can disrupt our internal clock and it can affect our serotonin levels -- which can also affect our mood in a negative way. Make sure you get out and exercise," said Hollnagel. "Make sure you make time for friends and family. Make sure you get that social interaction."