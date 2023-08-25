WATERVILLE -- The Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol are still searching for 42-year-old John Lessard who's been missing since Monday.
Lessard was last believed to have gone into the Kennebec River somewhere near the north end of the RiverWalk.
Sergeant Josh Bubier of the Maine Warden Service is supervising the search. He gave us the latest on their search efforts Thursday.
"We conducted some dive operations on the Kennebec River in Waterville. Those were unsuccessful," said Sergeant Bubier
Sergeant Bubier says crews spent Thursday searching an area near the Lockwood Dam and Two Cent Bridge, deploying divers and using a remotely operated vehicle.
"Numerous people, I think two or three calls. People reporting they heard someone in the water yelling for help as they were moving down the river," said Major Jason Longley of the Waterville Police Department.
However, Friday's rain suspended search efforts for the day.
Despite no sightings, Christie Houston, Lessard's sister, still remains positive. In a Facebook post Friday morning, she thanked everyone for their efforts in trying to find john and support received during this difficult time.
Sergeant Bubier says he expects teams to be back in the water as early as Saturday should conditions improve.
"If the weather conditions permit, we'll probably have somebody on a boat, the planes flying overhead and we're pretty much flying the stretch of the river south of Waterville all the way to Bath," said Sergeant Bubier.
Anyone with information should contact the Waterville Police Department at 680-4700.