HERMON -- Amateur radio enthusiasts from near and far came together at Hermon High School Saturday.
The Pine State Amateur Radio Club hosted the 35th Hermon Hamfest -- an event where ham radio operators meet to discuss the hobby, swap equipment, and get licensed.
Event organizer Jerry Burns spoke about what it means to be a ham radio operator.
"We deal with the communication when all the cellphones are down," said Burns. "And the rest of it is fellowship, camaraderie -- guys with similar interests, and ladies too, with similar interests."
During the meetup, radio enthusiasts also practiced launching antenna wires for their equipment.
For those interested in learning more about the hobby, visit the website for the Pine State Amateur Radio Club at n1me.org.