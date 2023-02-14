HAMPDEN -- The crew at R.H. Foster Energy was feeling the love on Valentine's Day, giving away some sweet surprises.
Residents were shocked at the act of generosity.
"Wonderful. Totally unexpected but really wonderful. Thank you so much," said Gail Bowie, a Hampden resident.
This is the eighth year in a row Maine Emergency Management Agency is partnering with oil companies to make 'Fuel Your Love Delivery Day' possible.
"We're really excited. This is one of the most emotional and fulfilling days we have here at R.H. Foster. We're able to identify 18 worthy recipients of this gift today. None of them know," said Katie Foster, Executive Management Team at R.H. Foster Energy
Foster says it's important to make sure their customers are warm during the harsh winter months.
"It's been very cold and as many Mainers know a couple weekends ago it's incredibly cold and we're looking forward to the opportunity to give some of these folks a full tank and a little peace of mind for the winter," said Foster.
Recipient Gail Bowie says she was touched to be one of the lucky winners.
"It's really brightened my day. All of you have brightened my day. I don't get too many of them," said Bowie.