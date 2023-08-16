BELFAST -- The annual Harborfest in Belfast is set to kick off.
For the first time ever, the festivities will include a pinewood derby race, with a battle between two local car dealerships.
Weeks of smack talk are about to come to a head.
In one corner, Quirk Ford, in the other, Stanley Chevrolet.
But this classic Chevy versus Ford rivalry will not be between a Camaro and a Challenger.
Instead, it will take the form of pinewood derby cars.
Representing Stanley Chevrolet is Comptroller Greg Dutch, who's prototype might not exactly look like a Camaro, but with these kits, the sky is the limit.
Over the past few weeks, both dealerships have been selling these kits to customers, who can also craft their own cars to race in the derby competitor, or pull their old one out of the attic.
"My engineering team, which is me, is going to be doing some more wind tunnel testing," said Quirk Auto General Sales Manager Sean Harriman.
This derby race is more than just a competition to see who's the best. The funds raised will go towards something great.
"It's going into the Waldo District Scouting program to be able to keep scouting alive," said Searsport Pack #215 Committee Chair Brenda Storey. "I love the fact of being able to help give back to this group which has not only given me a lot, but also I've seen the kids be given a lot from it."
"What we had envisioned was just to cover the cost of the car kits, that there wouldn't be any proceeds," said Waldo County Boy Scouts Chairman Greg Morin. "But, both of the generosity of Stanley and Quirk, they've made a significant donation to scouting as well."
The derby race will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Boat House on the Belfast Waterfront.
The only question left to answer is, who will win the largely anticipated Chevy versus Ford derby race?