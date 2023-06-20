BANGOR -- Quality Jewelers in Bangor has kicked off their summer concert series promotion and is sending eight lucky Maine veterans to the upcoming Kane Brown concert on Thursday.
In partnership with Maine Savings Amphitheater, Quality Jewelers is back with their Finders Keepers promotion where they are hiding 3D printed coins all throughout the greater Bangor area.
However the prize for finding these boxes is a little different than expected.
"Instead of jewelry this time I decided whoever finds it gets concert tickets, them and a plus one gets to go," said owner Zach Leclair.
Leclair says they have purchased enough tickets to send eight people to each concert in the VIP booths.
"Got a direct sight line to the state, they're great seats and I'm very happy to offer that to my customers."
The Maine Veterans Project reached out to Leclair after seeing the promotion.
Without hesitation, Leclair decided to send eight veterans to the upcoming Kane Brown concert on the waterfront.
"They'll be taking a nice group of veterans, they're the most deserving out of all of us as far as I'm concerned and you know I'm just very happy to be in a position to pass those tickets along to those very deserving folks," said Leclair.
Doc Goodwin, president of the Maine Veterans Project says opportunities like this are important for the Maine veteran community.
"Isolation is one of the biggest things we try to mitigate at maine's veterans project so for a veteran to be able to come out to an amazing event like this with a safe group of veterans and especially to be in an exclusive box where they feel nice and safe is just magical," said Goodwin.
Goodwin says they received an outpouring of interest from other veterans and decided to purchase more tickets, and with help from the Maine Savings Amphitheater they are able to send 20 more to the concert.
"We waived a bunch of fees and did a bunch of stuff to try to make it a little easier on them because I don't think they anticipated this kind of response and we want to make sure they can take care of all the vets," said Alex Gray, Waterfront Concerts.
According to Goodwin they received over 100 messages and calls and is the greatest response to a promotion they have received in the eight years the Maine Veterans Project has been operating.
He says this wouldn't have been possible without quality jewelers promotion.
"I know that they can make money off these boxes and for them to give away an entire night to a wildly popular concert is amazing," said Goodwin.
Anybody interested in getting a chance to win concert tickets this summer should keep an eye out on Quality Jewelers Facebook page.