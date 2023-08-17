Quality Jewelers giving away Train tickets for singing

BANGOR -- Quality Jewelers is holding a challenge for the community for a chance to win tickets to the Train concert at at Maine Saving Amphitheater Friday night.
Residents had until 5 p.m. Thursday to come into the store and sing any song, on video, for a chance to win tickets.
These videos are then uploaded on Facebook, and the two with the most likes will earn four VIP tickets courtesy of owner Zach LeClair.
"It's all about that concert theme, and people like to sing. It's a little out of anyone's comfort zone but some people are really good at it. They love to do it and I thought it would be a fun way to engage the community," said LeClair.
Quality Jewelers is well-known for finding unique ways to connect with the community.
From its traditional finders-keepers event to trivia contests, LeClair likes to find ways to give back.
"To be able to offer them that opportunity to see a grand band like train, it's fantastic," said LeClair.
Voting will take place on Quality Jewelers Facebook page until 10 a.m. Friday morning.