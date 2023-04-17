NATIONAL -- On Friday Vladimir Putin signed a bill allowing electronic draft orders to bolster the Russian military amid the war in Ukraine.
More than 50,000 Russian men are part of the latest wave to receive draft orders.
Vladimir Putin has signed a new law which supports electronic records for draft orders closing the gap on those who have avoided their address on record.
Those who fail to show up for service would be prohibited from leaving Russia, would have their driver's licenses suspended and would be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.
"They're primarily looking for people with military experience.. But there have been many cases when people without it have been drafted as well,” said a student living in Russia, Artem Pogorelov.
Pogorelov recalls fleeing his home country out of fears that he would be drafted towards the beginning of the Russia- Ukraine war.
"I booked a ticket and I did not immigrate but I urgently [like it's an emergency] I flew with just a backpack from Russian to central Asia,” said Pogorelov.
Pogorelov has since returned to Russia to study full-time as full time students are currently exempt to military drafts.
He says he's saving money in hopes of eventually immigrating to the U.S.
Even without the fear of being drafted, Pogorelov said civilians are still feeling the trickle-down effects of a war they do not support.
"Prices are high especially on goods that are imported. People are afraid to say what they want,” said Pogorelov”
The Russian natives we spoke with say the government has enacted a number of regulations restricting any opposition toward the war. People have reportedly been issued fines of $500 to $700 for minor offenses while more serious offenses result in jail time.
These measures along with fears of being drafted influenced Mikhail Petrov to leave their home.
"I was scared that I could end up in jail. I was scared that the borders would be closed so I booked the only ticket I could. I had to fly out,” said Petrov.
Petrov said he is currently in a state of limbo as he has been denied a visa to the U.S.
We found a Mainer that previously lived in Russia for four years who expressed his concerns and support for those called to fight in a war they might not support.
"Vladimir Putin made a bad decision with this war and that obviously did not go his way. I feel horrible for the 50,000 Russians that have been called up to serve.. I know these people it's not what they want. The Russian people deserve better than this.” said Adam Doe, a Biddeford resident.