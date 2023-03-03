PITTSFIELD -- A Maine-based company recently delivered unfortunate news to a large number of its employees.
Puritan Medical Products, based in Guilford, has announced that 251 employees at its two Pittsfield locations have been furloughed.
The company opened the facilities after the onset of the pandemic, hiring hundreds of employees in the process -- and officials say the company is the largest manufacturer of medical swabs in the country, which have been used to test for the COVID-19 virus.
According to the company, the furloughs are a result of a decrease in demand for swabs -- but Pittsfield Town Manager Kathryn Ruth says the change is nothing new.
"The town of Pittsfield, as well as the region, is very resilient. We've been through many closures, layoffs, and furloughs before," said Ruth. "It is to be, unfortunately, expected in a community that has two massive, large plants with huge numbers of people employed there."
Puritan also recently laid off 57 temporary employees last month at their Tennessee location. However, representatives say the Pittsfield furloughs are not permanent, and hope to bring back all affected employees within six months.
Michael Cray, a resident of nearby Palmyra, says that the community will still feel the impact in the meantime.
"I worked for the town of Pittsfield in the past, and was here during the whole process of rebuilding and getting it up and running. There was a lot of people that I know that worked there for that process too so, I have some friends that work there," said Cray. "Grocery stores are going to be affected drastically by it -- all of the local businesses will be."
Puritan representatives say the company will continue insurance benefits for the furloughed employees and has opened an employee assistance center in Pittsfield to aid workers.
After the furloughs, 117 employees will remain at the Pittsfield locations, in addition to 280 employees at the Guilford facility.